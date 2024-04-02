The Aluwind Architectural IPO was subscribed over 1.11 times on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 73,32,000 share applications against offered 66,00,000 shares on April 2.

Aluminum products manufacturer Aluwind Architectural initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on on March 28, 2024 and will close on April 4, 2024. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 1.11 times on the third day of bidding.

Aluwind Architectural Limited specializes in the manufacturing and installation of a wide array of aluminum products. Our offerings encompass windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems, all meticulously tailored to fulfill the distinct requirements of architects, consultants, builders, institutions, and corporations.

The Aluwind Architectural IPO is offering 6,600,000 shares, with 3,135,000 (47.50%) allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and another 3,135,000 (47.50%) designated for Retail Individual Investors (RII).

Aluwind Architectural IPO subscription status The Aluwind Architectural IPO was subscribed over 1.11 times on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 73,32,000 share applications against offered 66,00,000 shares on April 2.

The retail category received 54,93,000 share applications, meanwhile, NII portion received 18,39,000 shares, on Tuesday.

Aluwind Architectural IPO details The Aluwind Architectural IPO is a fixed-price offering amounting to ₹29.70 crores, comprising solely of a fresh issue of 66 lakh shares.

The IPO price for Aluwind Architectural fixed at ₹45 per share, with a minimum lot size of 3000 shares per application. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹135,000 to participate.

The allotment for the Aluwind Architectural IPO is anticipated to be completed by Friday, April 5, 2024. The IPO of Aluwind Architectural is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The company's market presence has broadened, with its products now available in numerous cities throughout India, such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. This showcases a vast outreach and a dedicated commitment to catering to customers nationwide.

Corpwis Advisors Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Aluwind Architectural IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue. Nnm Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the Aluwind Architectural IPO.

Aluwind Architectural IPO GMP The shares of Aluwind Architectural IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per investorgain.com.

According to analysts at investorgain, the lowest GMP of Aluwind Architectural IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹10. This means that the Aluwind Architectural IPO estimated listing price is ₹51, which is 13.33 per cent more than the IPO price of ₹45.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

