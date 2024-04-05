Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO allotment likely to be finalised today; GMP, steps to check IPO allotment status
Aluwind Architectural IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check allotment status on registrar's website. Refund process for non-allotted shares to start on Monday, April 8. Aluwind Architectural IPO subscription status was 8.19 times.
Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO allotment date: Aluwind Architectural IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 5). Investors who applied for the issue can check the Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO allotment status by going to the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
