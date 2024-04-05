Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO allotment date: Aluwind Architectural IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 5). Investors who applied for the issue can check the Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO allotment status by going to the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the final day, Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO subscription status was 8.19 times, as per chittorgarh.com data. The issue was open for subscription for five days in a row, starting on Thursday, March 28 and ending on Thursday, April 4. The IPO's price band was set at ₹45, and investors could apply for bids for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

To find out if and how many shares they have been allocated, investors can review the basis of allocation. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares that were granted. Their demat accounts will get the allocated shares. For candidates who did not get shares, the application and refund procedure will start.

On Monday, April 8, the refund process will start for those who were not given shares. Those who have been assigned will get their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aluwind Architectural IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Aluwind Architectural IPO, you can check your Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Click the above link to go to Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Select the IPO from the Dropbox; the name will only appear once the allocation is complete.

Step 3 To check the status, choose either the PAN, Demat Account, or Application No.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN): To check the progress of your application, use the PAN number that is linked to it first. After selecting it from the drop-down menu, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN. After entering the PAN, click "Submit".

Application number or CAF number: You may view the allocation status by providing your application number or CAF number. Click "Search" after inputting the application or CAF number. A document acknowledging receipt of your IPO application was emailed to you. Complete the application as it appears on that page. Following that, you may examine the information of the shares you were awarded in the IPO by clicking "Submit".

Beneficiary ID: You may also use the beneficiary ID connected to your demat account. After that, the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs must be entered as a single string. While the CDSL string is numerical, the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Please enter the DP ID and customer ID exactly as they appear. Your client ID and DP are shown on both the statement of account and the online DP statement. Click "Submit" after that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO shares allotted.

Aluwind Architectural Limited IPO GMP today Aluwind Architectural IPO GMP or grey market premium is +4. This indicates Aluwind Architectural share price were trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The Aluwind Architectural IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹49 apiece, which is 8.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹45, taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market.

Grey market activity during the previous sixteen sessions indicates that the current GMP ( ₹4) is trending downward. According to analysts at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, and the maximum GMP is ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

