Aluwind Architectural share price hits 5% upper circuit after muted debut on NSE SME
Aluwind Architectural share price on NSE SME debuted at ₹45, same as issue price, and hit 5% upper circuit. Subscription status was 8.19 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
Aluwind Architectural share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Aluwind Architectural share price opened at ₹45, which is the same as the issue price. Following a muted debut, the stock was locked in a 5% upper circuit.
