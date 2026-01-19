Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Amagi Media Labs IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the subscription period has ended, investors now focus on Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date which is likely today, 19 January 2026.

The public issue was open for subscription from January 13 to 16. Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date is likely today, January 19, while the IPO listing date is January 21.

The company will finalise the Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on January 20.

Investors can check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Amagi Media Labs IPO registrar.

In order to do Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Amagi Media Labs Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Amagi Media Labs Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Amagi Media Labs Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Today Amagi Media Labs shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹19.5 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Amagi Media Labs shares are trading higher by ₹19.5 apiece than their issue price.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹380.5 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 5.4% to the IPO price of ₹361 per share.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 13, and closed on Friday, January 16. Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date is likely today, January 19, Monday, and the IPO listing date is January 21, Wednesday. Amagi Media Labs shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Amagi Media Labs IPO price band was set at ₹343 to ₹361 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,788.62 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.26 crore equity shares worth ₹816 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.69 crore shares amounting to ₹972.62 crore.

Amagi Media Labs IPO was subscribed by 30.22 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 9.31 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 33.77 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 37.36 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.