Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment LIVE: Check steps to check status — GMP signals 6% listing gains

Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs closed with a solid demand last week, with the investor focus shifting to its allotment status.

Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date is today, January 19. Investors can check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on the BSE and NSE.

Amagi Media Labs IPO details

The offer was subscribed 30.22 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. The non-institutional investors’ segment was subscribed 37.36 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw 33.77 times subscription. Retail individual investors subscribed to 9.31 times their allotted quota.

Amagi Media Labs IPO was priced in the range of ₹343–361 per share, valuing the Bengaluru-based company at over ₹7,800 crore at the upper end of the band. The issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹816 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares by existing shareholders, with the offer worth ₹1,788.6 crore.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹550 crore will be used to strengthen technology and cloud infrastructure, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.

The company is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm that helps media companies distribute and monetise digital video content.

The book-running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹21. This means that shares of Amagi Media Labs are trading ₹21 above the offer price. At the prevailing GMP, Amagi Media Labs IPO listing price could be ₹382, signalling a listing pop of 5.82%.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment