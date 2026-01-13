Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals over 5% listing gain — Issue booked 2% so far. Should you apply?

Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offer (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based SaaS company enabling media firms to stream and monetise digital video content, opened on January 13 looking to raise ₹1,788 crore. The offer will close on January 16.

Amagi Media Labs IPO is priced in the range of ₹343–361 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the Bengaluru-based company is valued at over ₹7,800 crore.

The issue comprises a fresh equity issuance worth ₹816 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares aggregating to ₹972.6 crore at the upper price band.

Shares under the OFS will be sold by existing investors including PI Opportunities Fund I and II, Norwest Venture Partners X–Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, and certain individual shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used primarily to strengthen Amagi’s technology and cloud infrastructure, support inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP

The company's grey market premium (GMP) has remained volatile. According to data from investorgain.com, Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹20, signaling a listing price of ₹381. At the current GMP, shares of Amagi Media Labs could list at a 6% premium.

About Amagi Media Labs

Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by prominent investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest. The company works with over 45% of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.

Amagi provides cloud-native solutions that help media companies deliver and monetise video content across smart TVs, smartphones, and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three key segments: cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace services.

Amagi Media Labs is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on January 21. The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Amagi Media Labs IPO