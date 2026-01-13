Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP signals over 5% listing gain — Issue booked 2% so far. Should you apply?

Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offer (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based SaaS company enabling media firms to stream and monetise digital video content, opened on January 13 looking to raise ₹1,788 crore. The offer will close on January 16.
Amagi Media Labs IPO is priced in the range of ₹343–361 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the Bengaluru-based company is valued at over ₹7,800 crore.
The issue comprises a fresh equity issuance worth ₹816 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares aggregating to ₹972.6 crore at the upper price band.
Shares under the OFS will be sold by existing investors including PI Opportunities Fund I and II, Norwest Venture Partners X–Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, and certain individual shareholders.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used primarily to strengthen Amagi’s technology and cloud infrastructure, support inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.
The company's grey market premium (GMP) has remained volatile. According to data from investorgain.com, Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹20, signaling a listing price of ₹381. At the current GMP, shares of Amagi Media Labs could list at a 6% premium.
Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by prominent investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest. The company works with over 45% of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.
Amagi provides cloud-native solutions that help media companies deliver and monetise video content across smart TVs, smartphones, and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three key segments: cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace services.
Amagi Media Labs is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on January 21. The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Amagi Media Labs IPO
The company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,162 crore in FY25, reflecting a 31% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY23 and FY25, driven by new customer additions and higher platform usage from existing clients. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Amagi posted a profit of ₹6.4 crore on revenue of ₹704.8 crore.
Amagi Media Labs Limited is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, focused on providing cloud-native technology to the global media and entertainment industry. It helps content creators, broadcasters, platforms, and advertisers deliver and monetize video content seamlessly across devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, OTT/FAST apps, and connected TV ecosystems.
Amagi operates in multiple regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other markets. It serves content providers, distributors, and advertising customers worldwide.
They offer end-to-end camera-to-screen (“glass-to-glass”) video technology solutions across the entire value chain—from live content creation and processing to distribution and monetization. Operating at the intersection of content creators, distributors, and advertisers, they enable a three-sided marketplace through integrated, cloud-native solutions, while embedding AI and ML across the platform to drive automation, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize content value.
At the upper price band, the company is valued at 6.7x FY25 P/S, translating into a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹78,098 million. It has turned profitable in H1 FY26 and, supported by strong operating leverage, is well positioned to deliver full-year profitability in FY26.
Continued investments in R&D to enhance scalability, automation, performance, and user experience further reinforce its positioning as the “industry cloud” for video in the media and entertainment space. In light of these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is recommended as “Subscribe – Long Term.”
Amagi Media Labs IPO opened for the first day today. The IPO will be available for bidding till 5 pm. The offer, meanwhile, will close on January 16 this week.
Amagi Media Labs on Monday said it has raised about ₹805 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.
According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company allotted 2,22,95,799 equity shares to 42 anchor investors at ₹361 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band, aggregating the anchor book around ₹805 crore.
The anchor round saw participation from a mix of domestic and overseas funds as well as long-only insurance companies.
Among them, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF together accounted for about 25 per cent of the total anchor allocation.
Other prominent anchor investors include Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata MF, Franklin Templeton MF, 360 One, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Amundi, PGIM MF, Bandhan MF, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Bharti AXA, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, and New Vernon Capital.
(Source: PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.