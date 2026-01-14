Amagi Media Labs IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Good or bad bet for investors?

Amagi Media Labs IPO day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs Ltd hit the Indian primary market on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. The cloud-based TV tech company has announced the IPO price band for Amagi Media Labs, ranging from ₹343 to ₹361 per share. The company aims to raise ₹1,789 crore from this initial public offering, out of which ₹816 crore is intended to be raised through the fresh issue. The remaining ₹973 crore will be reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The mainboard IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Advertisement

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹16 per share in the grey market today. This means that the Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹16, which remains unchanged from yesterday's Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP. Market observers said that Amagi Media Labs' IPO GMP remaining steady is a good sign, as the secondary market is under pressure.

Amagi Media Labs IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 1, the public issue had been booked 0.06 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been filled 0.28 times, and the NII segment had been subscribed to 0.04 times.

Advertisement

Amagi Media Labs IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, "Amagi Media Labs Ltd derives its strengths from a comprehensive cloud-native platform that

addresses the full media value chain, from content preparation to distribution and monetisation. The company operates a three-sided marketplace connecting content providers, distributors, and advertisers, resulting in strong network effects that enhance platform scalability. Its proprietary technology incorporates predictive and generative artificial intelligence for content scheduling, admonetisation, and data analytics. Continuous investments in research and development have led to the creation of multiple intellectual property assets, including granted patents. The company has established long-term relationships with leading global media and entertainment companies, with its top customers maintaining multi-year engagements and no reported churn among the top ten clients over recent years. These disclosed factors collectively highlight the company’s platform-centric positioning within the global media technology ecosystem."

Advertisement

Anand Rathi has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at 6.7x FY25 P/S, translating into a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹78,098 million. It has become profitable in H1 FY26 and, supported by strong operating leverage, is well-positioned to deliver full-year profitability in FY26. Continued investments in R&D to enhance scalability, automation, performance, and user experience further reinforce its positioning as the “industry cloud” for video in the media and entertainment space. In light of these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is recommended as “Subscribe – Long Term.”

Arihant Capital Markets, BP Equities, DR Choksey, Nirmal Bang, SMIFS, and Sushil Finance have also assigned a 'buy' rating to the Amagi Media Labs IPO.

Advertisement

Amagi Media Labs IPO

Amagi Media Labs IPO details The most likely Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date is 17 January 2026. However, in the event of a delay due to the Saturday falling on 17 January, the share allotment date may be shifted to 19 January 2026.

Advertisement

MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (India), IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

The most likely Amagi Media Labs IPO listing date is 21 January 2026.

The company has reported a rise in total income in the last two financial years, YoY. Its total revenue at the end of the September 2025 quarter stood at around ₹734 crore, which is approximately 60% of the company's total income for FY25. The company's PAT remained in the negative zone in FY23, FY24 and FY25, but it has improved its PAT YoY. At the end of the September 2025 quarter, the company's PAT stood at ₹6.47 crore. This led to a sharp rise in the company's net worth, which stood at around ₹860 crore at the end of the September 2025 quarter. At the end of FY25, the company's net worth was approximately ₹510 crore.

Advertisement