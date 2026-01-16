Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 13% so far. Check key dates, GMP, review. Should you apply or skip?

Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs Ltd, a SaaS company that helps media firm stream and monetize digital video content, saw a 13% subscription rate by the second day of bidding on Wednesday, January 14. Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹27.

The Indian stock market was closed on Thursday, January 15, because of the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

Of the total issue size, 75% is designated for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment is expected to be determined on Monday, January 19, and refunds will be processed starting Tuesday, January 20. On the same day, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of those allotted. Amagi Media Labs IPO listing of shares on BSE and NSE is anticipated for Wednesday, January 21.

Amagi Media Labs IPO subscription began on Tuesday, January 13, and will conclude on Friday, January 16. Amagi Media Labs IPO price band has been established between ₹343 and ₹361 per share.

Amagi Media Labs secured ₹804.87 crore from 42 anchor investors for its IPO on January 12, just a day before the IPO opened. On Monday, Amagi Media Labs announced the allocation of 2.22 crore equity shares to anchor investors at the highest price band.

Out of the total shares assigned to anchor investors, 1.69 crore equity shares worth ₹613 crore were allocated to 11 domestic mutual funds, which include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Franklin India, PGIM India, and Helios.

In addition, insurance companies such as HDFC Life Insurance, Bharti Axa Life Insurance, and Edelweiss Life Insurance purchased 14.95 lakh shares in Amagi for ₹53.98 crore.

Amagi reported operational revenue of ₹1,162 crore for FY25, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% from FY23 to FY25, driven by the acquisition of new customers and increased engagement from existing users of the platform. For the six months ending on September 30, 2025, the company announced a profit of ₹6.4 crore with total revenue of ₹704.8 crore.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹27. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amagi Media Lab is indicated at ₹388 apiece, which is 7.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹361.

Considering the grey market activities from the last 10 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹43) indicates a downward trend. Experts say the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, with the highest reaching ₹43.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Amagi Media Labs IPO subscription status Amagi Media Labs IPO subscription status was 13% on day 2. The retail portion is subscribed 49%, and NII portion has been booked 8%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3% bids.

The company has received bids for 35,11,035 shares against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

Amagi Media Labs IPO review As per SMIFS, the platform is intricately woven into customer processes that include content preparation, channel creation, distribution, and monetization, leading to substantial switching costs, loyal customer relationships, and stable revenue streams. Additionally, Amagi’s diverse revenue sources from Cloud Modernization, Streaming Unification (accounting for more than 50% of revenues), and Monetization & Marketplace further support the investment case. This diversification reduces concentration risk while allowing for significant operating leverage as the company scales, positioning it for continued revenue growth and margin improvement in the medium to long term.

The brokerage advises investors willing to take risks to subscribe to the issue with a long-term perspective, as consistent execution and favorable industry trends could lead to significant value creation over time.

BP Equities noted that at the higher price level of Rs. 361, Amagi Media Labs Ltd. is valued at a P/S multiple of 0.3x in relation to FY25 revenue. Given the firm's scalable business model and the growth potential of the industry, we believe this valuation is justified. As a result, the brokerage recommends a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for this offering with a medium to long-term investment perspective.

SBICAP Securities pointed out that Amagi Media Labs' initial public offering (IPO) is likely on track to achieve profitability by the conclusion of the fiscal year FY26, based on the financial outcomes from the first half of FY26. Nevertheless, the global Media & Entertainment sector is currently experiencing considerable consolidation, particularly in Amagi Media Labs' main market of North America, which may affect the company's ability to set prices effectively.

The brokerage stated that at the highest price of ₹361, the IPO is evaluated at 6.7 times the FY25 price-to-sales ratio after factoring in the capital from the offering. They have given the offering a NEUTRAL rating and intend to monitor the company's performance for several quarters following its listing.

Anand Rathi noted that at the upper end of the price spectrum, the firm's valuation is at 6.7 times the FY25 price-to-sales ratio, leading to a post-issue market capitalization of ₹78,098 million. The company has become profitable in the first half of FY26 and, supported by strong operating leverage, is poised to achieve full-year profitability in FY26.

The brokerage is optimistic that continued investments in research and development aimed at enhancing scalability, automation, performance, and user experience further reinforce its position as the "industry cloud" for video in the media and entertainment industry. Taking these factors into account, the IPO appears to be fully valued and is recommended as a "Subscribe – Long Term."

Amagi Media Labs IPO details Amagi Media Labs IPO comprises a new share issue totaling ₹816 crore, alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares, which is estimated at ₹972.6 crore based on the maximum price band from current shareholders. This results in an overall issue size of ₹1,788.6 crore.

The OFS includes stakeholders such as PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, and several individual shareholders who will liquidate their shares.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, which amount to ₹550 crore, will be used to enhance Amagi's technology and cloud capabilities, facilitate growth through acquisitions, and address general corporate costs.

The allocation of these funds will occur in phases, with ₹82 crore allocated for FY26, ₹359 crore for FY27, and ₹108 crore for FY28.

The principal book-running managers for the transaction include Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar for the transaction.

