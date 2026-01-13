Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. GMP hints 6% listing pop. Check review, key dates. Apply or skip?

Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1: Amagi Media Labs, cloud-based SaaS company that helps media firms stream and monetise digital video content, opens for subscription on Tuesday, January 13, and will close on Friday, January 16. Amagi Media Labs IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹343-361 per share.

Amagi Media Labs raised ₹804.87 crore from 42 anchor investors for its IPO on January 12, one day prior to the opening of the IPO. On Monday, Amagi Media Labs confirmed the allocation of 2.22 crore equity shares to anchor investors at the maximum price band.

Of the total shares allocated to anchor investors, 1.69 crore equity shares valued at ₹613 crore were distributed among 11 domestic mutual funds including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Franklin India, PGIM India, and Helios.

Additionally, insurance providers such as HDFC Life Insurance, Bharti Axa Life Insurance, and Edelweiss Life Insurance acquired 14.95 lakh shares in Amagi for ₹53.98 crore.

Out of the total size of the issue, 75% is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, 15% to non-institutional investors, and the final 10% to retail investors.

Tentatively, Amagi Media Labs IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, January 19, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, January 20, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Amagi Media Labs share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21.

Amagi recorded operational revenue of ₹1,162 crore in FY25, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% from FY23 to FY25, fueled by the addition of new customers and heightened engagement from current users of the platform. For the six-month duration concluding on September 30, 2025, the company declared a profit of ₹6.4 crore with total revenue amounting to ₹704.8 crore.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹20. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amagi Media Lab is indicated at ₹381 apiece, which is 5.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹361.

Considering the grey market activities from the last seven sessions, the present GMP ( ₹20) indicates a downward trend. Experts say the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, with the highest reaching ₹43.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Amagi Media Labs IPO details Amagi Media Labs IPO includes a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹816 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares, valued at ₹972.6 crore, based on the upper price band from existing shareholders. This brings the total size of the issue to ₹1,788.6 crore.

Included in the OFS are PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, and several individual selling shareholders who will be selling their shares.

The fresh issue proceeds, amounting to ₹550 crore, will be allocated to enhance Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, support inorganic growth through acquisitions, and cover general corporate expenses.

The deployment of these funds will be staggered, with ₹82 crore designated for FY26, ₹359 crore for FY27, and ₹108 crore for FY28.

The main book-running managers for the issue include Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar for the issue.

Amagi Media Labs IPO review Anand Rathi mentioned that at the highest price range, the firm's valuation stands at 6.7 times FY25 price-to-sales ratio, resulting in a post-issue market capitalization of ₹78,098 million. The company has achieved profitability in the first half of FY26 and, bolstered by robust operating leverage, is set to provide full-year profitability in FY26.

The brokerage is confident that ongoing investments in research and development to boost scalability, automation, performance, and user experience further solidify its status as the “industry cloud” for video within the media and entertainment sector. Considering these aspects, the IPO seems to be fully valued and is advised as “Subscribe – Long Term.”

SBICAP Securities noted that Amagi Media Labs IPO seems poised to achieve profitability for the entire fiscal year FY26, according to the first half of FY26 financial results. Nevertheless, the global Media & Entertainment sector is currently experiencing a wave of consolidation, particularly in Amagi Media Labs' main market of North America, which may have an effect on pricing power for Amagi Media Labs.

The brokerage said that at the upper price band of ₹361, the IPO is evaluated at 6.7 times the FY25 price-to-sales ratio based on the capital after the issue. The brokerage has given a NEUTRAL rating to the offering and intends to monitor the company’s performance for several quarters following its listing.