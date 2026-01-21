Amagi Media Labs IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut with a modest premium on Dalal Street

Amagi Media Labs IPO Listing: Amagi Media Labs shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after receiving strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Amagi Media Labs IPO listing date is today, 21 January 2026.

The public issue was open from January 13 to 16, and the IPO allotment status was finalised on January 19. Amagi Media Labs IPO listing date is January 21, and Amagi Media Labs shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the equity shares of Amagi Media Labs Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Amagi Media Labs IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today and experts signal.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Today The trend for Amagi Media Labs shares in the unlisted market have turned weak, with a modest grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹10 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Amagi Media Labs shares are trading higher by ₹10 apiece than their issue price.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Listing Price Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹371 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 3% to the IPO price of ₹361 per share.

Analysts also expect Amagi Media Labs IPO listing today to be at a modest premium in the Indian stock market today amid weak investor sentiment.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription from January 13, Tuesday, to January 16, Friday, and the IPO allotment date was January 19, Monday. Amagi Media Labs IPO listing date is today, January 21, Wednesday, and Amagi Media Labs shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,788.62 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.26 crore equity shares worth ₹816 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.69 crore shares amounting to ₹972.62 crore. Amagi Media Labs IPO price band was ₹343 to ₹361 per share.

Amagi Media Labs IPO was subscribed by 30.22 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 9.31 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 33.77 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 37.36 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.