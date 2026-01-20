Amagi Media Labs IPO listing in focus: What does GMP signal ahead of stock market debut?

Amagi Media Labs IPO listing: After successful allotment on Monday, the focus has now shifted to the listing of Amagi Media Labs IPO. The mainboard IPO, which opened for subscription on January 13 and closed on January 16, is all set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, January 21.

During the three-day subscription period, Amagi Media Labs IPO received a stellar response from investors across all categories. The issue was oversubscribed 30.22 times by the end of bidding on Friday. Demand was particularly strong from non-institutional investors, with 37.36 times subscription, while the QIB portion received bids around 33.77 times. Retail individual investors' quota was booked 9.31 times.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today Ahead of listing on Wednesday, January 21, the shares of Amagi Media Labs are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. Amagi Media Labs shares are trading at a premium of ₹16.5, as per Investorgain.

This means that Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP is +16.5. The estimated listing price of Amagi Media Labs IPO is likely to be ₹377.5, which is 4.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹361 per share.

The highest GMP of Amagi Media Labs IPO was ₹43, and the lowest GMP was ₹0.

Amagi Media Labs IPO details Amagi Media Labs’ IPO was priced at ₹343–361 per share, implying a valuation of more than ₹7,800 crore for the Bengaluru-based company at the top end of the price band. The issue included a fresh equity raise of ₹816 crore along with an offer for sale of 2.7 crore shares by existing investors, aggregating to ₹1,788.6 crore.

From the fresh issue proceeds, ₹550 crore is earmarked for strengthening technology and cloud infrastructure, pursuing inorganic expansion through acquisitions, and meeting general corporate requirements.

Amagi operates as a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, enabling media firms to distribute and monetise digital video content.

The IPO is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital as the book-running lead managers.