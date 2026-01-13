Amagi Media Labs IPO off to a slow start, booked just 6% on first day. Check latest GMP and other details

Amagi Media Labs IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs opened for bidding for the first day on Tuesday, January 13, to a tepid response from investors.

Amage Media Labs IPO subscription status was 6% at the end of Day 1, with the retail portion subscribed the most so far at 28%. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 4% bids, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was not subscribed yet.

Amage Media Labs IPO Details Amagi Media Labs is looking to raise ₹1,788 crore via the maiden share sale that will close on January 16.

The IPO is priced in the range of ₹343–361 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at over ₹7,800 crore.

The issue comprises a fresh equity issuance of ₹816 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares valued at ₹972.6 crore at the upper price band.

Amagi Media Labs IPO

PI Opportunities Fund I and II, Norwest Venture Partners X–Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, and certain individual shareholders will be offloading the stake via OFS.

Meanwhile, proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹550 crore, will be used to strengthen Amagi’s technology and cloud infrastructure, support inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.

The allotment for the public offer is slated to be finalised on January 19, followed by listing on BSE and NSE on January 21.

Amagi connects media companies with audiences through cloud-native technology, enabling the delivery and monetisation of video content across smart TVs, smartphones, and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three core segments: cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace services.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Amagi Media Labs IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹17. This means shares of Amagi Media Labs are trading ₹17 above the upper end of the price band. At the current levels, Amagi Media Labs IPO listing price could be ₹378, a premium of 4.71%.

