Amagi Media Labs IPO opens soon. GMP, date, review, other details in 10 points about upcoming IPO

Amagi Media Labs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs is scheduled to hit the Indian primary market on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. The cloud-based TV tech company has announced the Amagi Media Labs IPO price band at ₹343 to ₹361 per share. The company aims to raise ₹1,789 crore from this initial public offering, out of which ₹816 crore is intended through the fresh issue. The remaining ₹973 crore will be reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, shares of the company are also available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Amagi Media Labs Ltd are available at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market today. This means Amagi Media Labs IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹43.

Amagi Media Labs IPO details Here we list out important Amagi Media Labs IPO details in 10 points:

1] Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today: According to the market observers, Bharat Coking Coal shares are available at a premium of ₹43 apiece in the grey market today.

2] Amagi Media Labs IPO date: The TV tech company will open on 13 January 2026 and will remain open until 16 January 2026.

3] Amagi Media Labs IPO price: The cloud-based company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹343 to ₹361 per equity share.

4] Amagi Media Labs IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,789 crore from this initial offer, out of which ₹816 crore is aimed through the fresh issue. The remaining ₹973 crore will be reserved for the OFS route.

5] Amagi Media Labs IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 41 company shares.

6] Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment date: The most likely share allotment date is 17 January 2026. However, in the event of a delay due to the Saturday falling on 17 January, the share allotment date may be shifted to 19 January 2026.

7] Amagi Media Labs IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Amagi Media Labs IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (India), IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Amagi Media Labs IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 21 January 2026.

10] Amagi Media Labs IPO review: The company has reported a rise in total income in the last two financial years, YoY. Its total revenue at the end of the September 2025 quarter stood at around ₹734 crore, which is approximately 60% of the company's total income for FY25. The company's PAT remained in the negative zone in FY23, FY24 and FY25, but it has improved its PAT YoY. At the end of the September 2025 quarter, the company's PAT stood at ₹6.47 crore. This led to a sharp rise in the company's net worth, which stood at around ₹860 crore at the end of the September 2025 quarter. At the end of FY25, the company's net worth was approximately ₹510 crore.