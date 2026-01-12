Amagi’s IPO to test 2026 markets with a valuation reset and no clear peers
The media-tech firm is entering public markets at a lower valuation, forcing investors to price a globally scaled but hard-to-benchmark business.
MUMBAI: Amagi Media Labs will open its ₹1,789 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 13 January, making it one of the first companies in 2026 to test public market appetite for a globally scaled yet difficult-to-price business. The IPO comprises a ₹816 crore fresh issue and a ₹973 crore offer for sale.