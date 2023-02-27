Amanaya Ventures, a BSE SME initial public offering (IPO), opened on 24 February and will close tomorrow for NII, and Retail Investors. The investors' portion for NII is 50 per cent, and Retail is 50 per cent.

The price band of the issue had been fixed at ₹23 a share. The IPO bid is 6000 shares with ₹138,000.

The ₹2.76 crore initial share-sale comprises 12,00,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10.

The IPO allotment date is 3 March and the shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on 9 March.

First Overseas Capital Limited is the book running lead managers to the issue.

Manan Mahajan is the promoter of the company.

"Sentiment is weak now. Most of these companies are looking to raise money at higher valuations than is possible in the market right now, and there is no proper appetite," said Hemang Jani, equity strategist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

How to apply for Amanaya Ventures IPO?

An individual can apply Amanaya Ventures IPO using IPO forms which can be downloaded via the BSE website. Click on BSE IPO Forms download, fill and submit in your bank or with your broker.

March could bring back the interest in IPO market as many public offers are expected to hit the Street. This comes after a brief lull this month.