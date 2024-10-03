Amanta Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Oct 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Amanta Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO.(iStock)

Pharma company Amanta Healthcare has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

The issue size will be of up to 1,25,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 each, all of which will be issued as a fresh issue.

Amanta’s objective is to raise funds for capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line for SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

It also aims to secure funding for capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new Small Volume Parenteral (SVP) manufacturing line at the same location and general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running-lead managers, while Linktime frame is the registrar of the issue.

About the company

Amanta Healthcare Limited is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of sterile liquid products. Using Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies, Amanta produces parenteral solutions that offer rapid drug absorption for patients who cannot take oral medication.

Amanta manufactures large and small volume parenterals (LVPs and SVPs) across six therapeutic segments, including fluid therapy, ophthalmics, and respiratory care, as well as medical devices. Amanta's facility in Gujarat adheres to global GMP standards, and the company exports its products to 19 countries, with 113 active international product registrations.

In addition to marketing over 45 generics in India through a network of 289 distributors, Amanta partners with pharmaceutical companies to manufacture products at scale. The company is led by a highly experienced management team, committed to innovation and ensuring the highest standards of quality in healthcare.

Other than Amanta Healthcare, All Time Plastics, Scoda Tubes, and Dev Accelerator (DevX) have also submitted their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) to the SEBI, in preparation for their IPOs.

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 07:15 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

