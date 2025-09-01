Amanta Healthcare IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Amanta Healthcare IPO day 1: Amanta Healthcare Limited's initial public offering has opened today and will remain open until 3 September 2025. The pharma company has declared the Amanta Healthcare IPO price band at ₹120 to ₹126 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹126 crore from the Amanta Healthcare IPO through the issuance of fresh shares. So, the entire net proceeds will go into the company's balance sheet. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Amanta Healthcare shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today. This means Amanta Healthcare's IPO GMP today is ₹26, which signals that the Amanta Healthcare IPO listing price could be around 20% above the upper price band of the initial offer.

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status Bidding for the public issue will begin today at 10:00 AM. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, bidders can apply for the main board IPO from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Amanta Healthcare IPO details 1] Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

2] Amanta Healthcare IPO price band: The pharma company has declared an issue price of ₹120 to ₹126 per equity share.

3] Amanta Healthcare IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 3 September 2025.

4] Amanta Healthcare IPO size: The pharma company aims to raise ₹126 crore from this public issue by issuing fresh shares.

5] Amanta Healthcare IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 119 company shares.

6] Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 4 September 2025.

7] Amanta Healthcare IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

Advertisement

8] Amanta Healthcare IPO lead manager: Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 8 September 2025.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Apply or not? 10] Amanta Healthcare IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Minerva Capital Research said, "The Issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 46.6x based on FY25 PAT. Strengths of experienced promoter and established market position, large distributor network, proposed capacity expansion plans, and diverse product profile are offset by high debt-to-equity ratio, exposure to intense competition, and susceptibility of operating margins to volatility in packing material prices. We recommend a ‘May Subscribe’ to this issue."

Advertisement

Giving the book build issue a 'buy' tag, Exencial Research Partners said, "While valuations appear rich, Amanta Healthcare offers a differentiated play on India’s growing sterile injectables and IV fluids market. Its established manufacturing expertise, strong domestic and export footprint, and capacity expansion plans provide growth visibility. Conservative investors may wait, but long-term players can consider exposure for gradual wealth creation."