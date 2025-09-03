Amanta Healthcare IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Amanta Healthcare IPO day 3: Amanta Healthcare Limited's initial public offering opened on 1 September 2025 and will remain open until 3 September 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the mainboard IPO. The pharma company has declared the Amanta Healthcare IPO price band at ₹120 to ₹126 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹126 crore from the Amanta Healthcare IPO by issuing fresh shares. So, the entire net proceeds will go into the company's balance sheet. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Advertisement

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Amanta Healthcare shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹29 in the grey market today, which is Re 1 higher than Tuesday's Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP of ₹28 apiece. This means Amanta Healthcare's IPO GMP today is ₹29, which signals that the Amanta Healthcare IPO listing price could be around 22% above the upper price band of the initial offer.

Market observers added that Amanta Healthcare's IPO GMP rose from ₹26 to ₹29 in the first two days of bidding, which could become possible due to the strong response of investors and cautious but positive sentiments in the secondary market. According to Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status, the public issue had been booked close to 20 times in the first two days of bidding.

Advertisement

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed to 19.62 times, the retail portion had been booked 23.33 times, its NII segment had been filled 36.40 times, and its QIB portion had been filled 0.53 times.

Amanta Healthcare IPO review Advising investors to apply for the mainboard IPO, Invest4Edu report said, "Amanta Healthcare benefits from the rising demand for sterile liquid pharmaceuticals and medical devices in India and across global markets. The company employs advanced technologies such as ABFS and ISBM to manufacture a diverse portfolio of more than 47 products registered in 120 jurisdictions. Its offerings span fluid therapy, formulations, diluents, ophthalmic and respiratory care, irrigation solutions, and medical devices."

Advertisement

The Invest4Edu report added that the growing focus on branded and generic products under the SteriPort brand, coupled with plans to expand manufacturing capacity to ease supply constraints, reinforces a resilient and customer-centric growth strategy.

Whether Amanta Healthcare's IPO is a good or a bad bet for investors, Scoop Investment says, "At an implied market capitalisation of ₹489 crore. (upper band), The IPO is valued at 46x FY25 earnings, which appears elevated given the current high interest burden. However, valuation multiples are expected to moderate as debt reduces and earnings expand, supported by capacity additions funded through IPO proceeds. Any execution delays in capex or deleveraging could, however, impact this trajectory. We therefore assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating."

Advertisement