Ket\ Amanta Healthcare IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP about the IPO. The subscription period for the IPO starts on Sep 1, 2025, and closes on Sep 3, 2025.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Key dates and allotment details Amanta Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) will begin on September 1, 2025, and end on September 3, 2025. The allotment for the Amanta Healthcare IPO is planned to be finalized on September 4, 2025.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Issue size Amanta Healthcare's IPO is a book build of ₹126.00 crores. The issue is totally a fresh issue of 1.00 crore shares worth ₹126.00 crore.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Price Bank Amanta Healthcare IPO price band is set at ₹120.00 to ₹126.00 per share .

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Lot size and investment details The lot size for an application is 119. Considering the lot size and price band, the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,994 (119 shares) (based on the upper price). The lot size investment for small NIII is 14 lots (1,666 shares), amounting to ₹209,916, and for big NII, it is 67 lots (7,973 shares), amounting to ₹1,004,598.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Listing details Amanta Healthcare's IPO will list on BSE and NSE, with a preliminary listing date determined on 4 September 2025.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Registrar and lead managers Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the issue's registrar.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: About the company Amanta Healthcare Limited, founded in December 1994, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of a wide range of sterile liquid products, particularly parenteral products, packaged in plastic containers using Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal ("ABFS") and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding ("ISBM") technologies. The company also manufactures medical gadgets.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Objectives of the issue The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the IPO for

Funding for civil construction and equipment purchases for SteriPort's new manufacturing line at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat .

2. Funding for civil construction and equipment purchases for SVP's new manufacturing line at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat .

3. General corporate purposes.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Financials Amanta Healthcare Ltd.'s sales fell by 2%, but profit after tax (net profit) increased by 189% between March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Key risks Amanta Healthcare said that "Our company's entire manufacturing facility is located at a single location, and all of the company's manufactured products are produced from such facility in village Hariyala, district Kheda, Gujarat. Any delay in production at, or shutdown of, our manufacturing facility may in turn adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

