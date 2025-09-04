Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints on listing

Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date Live Updates: Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment is currently drawing attention as investors and market analysts eagerly anticipate the final distribution of shares.
Those who applied for the Amanta Healthcare IPO can verify their Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status by visiting the registrar portal of Amanta Healthcare, which is managed by MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (Link Intime India). The Amanta Healthcare IPO opened for subscriptions on Monday, September 1, and concluded on Wednesday, September 3. On the final day of bidding, the Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status was 82.61 times, as per BSE statistics.
The retail segment experienced a subscription rate of 54.98 times. Non-institutional investors exhibited a subscription rate of 209.42 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) had their portion subscribed at 35.86 times.
Investors can verify their share allocation by checking the allocation details, which indicate how many shares were assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not allocated, the company will commence the application process. Shares are meant to be credited to the demat accounts of the designated investors.
The refund process for individuals who were not allotted shares will begin on Monday, September 8. Those who are allotted shares can expect to see them credited to their demat accounts on Monday. Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date is set for Tuesday, September 9.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +8.5.
Step 1
Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website - Online status check for Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2
Select 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type'.
Step 3
Pick the IPO from the options displayed under 'Issue Name'.
Step 4
Input your PAN or application number.
Step 5
Click 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.
Step 1
Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (Link Intime India).
Step 2
Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available once the allocation process is completed.
Step 3
Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.
Step 4
Determine if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.
Step 5
Provide the necessary details for the option chosen in Step 2.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amanta Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹134.5 apiece, which is 6.75% higher than the IPO price of ₹126.
According to the activities in the grey market over the past 13 sessions, the current GMP of ₹8.5 is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached is ₹28, as stated by experts.
Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.