Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date: Amanta Healthcare IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. The investors who applied for the issue can check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on Amanta Healthcare IPO's registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd (Link Intime India).

Advertisement

Amanta Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 1 and closed on Wednesday, September 3. Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 82.61 times, according to BSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 54.98 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 209.42 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 35.86 times.

Investors can check their share allocation by reviewing the allocation basis. This also shows how many shares were assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not distributed, the company will initiate the application process. The shares must be deposited into the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 8 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, September 9.

Advertisement

How to check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (Link Intime India).

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3 Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Determine if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Provide the necessary details for the option chosen in Step 2.