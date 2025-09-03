Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 7.13x so far. GMP hints 10% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 3 Live: Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) recorded a subscription rate of 19.62 times by the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The non-institutional investor segment achieved a subscription rate of 36.40 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed at 23.33 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion saw a subscription of 53 percent.
Amanta Healthcare IPO for the company includes a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. Amanta Healthcare IPO price band has been set between ₹120 and 126 per share. The subscription period for the Amanta Healthcare IPO is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 1, and conclude on Wednesday, September 3.
The Amanta Healthcare IPO features a fresh issuance of 1 crore equity shares. The funds generated from this IPO will be allocated towards capital expenditures, with ₹70 crore earmarked for the establishment of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore for another new line focused on SVP at the same location. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes.
Established in 1994, Amanta Healthcare specializes in the development, production, and sale of sterile liquid formulations and medical devices.
Tentatively, Amanta Healthcare IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, September 4 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, September 5 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Amanta Healthcare share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 8.
Amanta Healthcare IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is Denis Chem Lab Ltd (with a P/E of 15.92).
Prior to the IPO, Amanta Healthcare secured ₹37.8 crore from six anchor investors. The anchor round saw participation from Bandhan Mutual Fund, Sanshi Fund, Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund, Aarth Growth Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Finavenue Capital Trust. The firm has distributed 3 million equity shares to these anchor investors at a price of ₹126 per share.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12. This indicates Amanta Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amanta Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹138 apiece, which is 9.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹126.
Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.