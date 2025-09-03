Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 7.13x so far. GMP hints 10% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 3 Live: Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) recorded a subscription rate of 19.62 times by the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The non-institutional investor segment achieved a subscription rate of 36.40 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed at 23.33 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion saw a subscription of 53 percent.

Amanta Healthcare IPO for the company includes a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. Amanta Healthcare IPO price band has been set between ₹120 and 126 per share. The subscription period for the Amanta Healthcare IPO is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 1, and conclude on Wednesday, September 3.

The Amanta Healthcare IPO features a fresh issuance of 1 crore equity shares. The funds generated from this IPO will be allocated towards capital expenditures, with ₹70 crore earmarked for the establishment of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore for another new line focused on SVP at the same location. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes.

Established in 1994, Amanta Healthcare specializes in the development, production, and sale of sterile liquid formulations and medical devices.

(Stay tuned with latest updates)