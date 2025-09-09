Amanta Healthcare share price Live: Stock makes a lukewarm debut, opens with a mere 7% premium at ₹135 on NSE

Amanta Healthcare share price Live: Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Amanta Healthcare shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Amanta Healthcare IPO expected listing price is likely to be muted as compared to its issue price.

Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status was finalised on Thursday, September 4. Amanta Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 1 and closed on Wednesday, September 3. Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 82.60 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹120 to ₹126 per share for its IPO.

Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the equity shares of Amanta Healthcare Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the 'T' Group of Securities, as stated in a notice from the BSE.

Amanta Healthcare IPO includes a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares. The proceeds from the Amanta Healthcare IPO will be utilized for capital expenses, with ₹70 crore allocated for the creation of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore set aside for an additional new line focused on SVP at the same location. The leftover funds will be directed toward general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the lead manager for the book-running, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offering.

(Stay tuned for more updates)