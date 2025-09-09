Amanta Healthcare share price Live: Stock makes a lukewarm debut, opens with a mere 7% premium at ₹135 on NSE

Amanta Healthcare share price Live: Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Amanta Healthcare shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Amanta Healthcare IPO expected listing price is likely to be muted as compared to its issue price.
Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status was finalised on Thursday, September 4. Amanta Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 1 and closed on Wednesday, September 3. Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 82.60 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹120 to ₹126 per share for its IPO.
Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the equity shares of Amanta Healthcare Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the 'T' Group of Securities, as stated in a notice from the BSE.
Amanta Healthcare IPO includes a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares. The proceeds from the Amanta Healthcare IPO will be utilized for capital expenses, with ₹70 crore allocated for the creation of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore set aside for an additional new line focused on SVP at the same location. The leftover funds will be directed toward general corporate purposes.
Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the lead manager for the book-running, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offering.
Amanta Healthcare IPO basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, September 4 and the company initiated refunds on Friday, September 5 while the shares were credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Amanta Healthcare share price listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 8.
Amanta Healthcare IPO subscription status on the final day of bidding reached 82.60 times. The segment designated for non-institutional investors received an impressive 209.40 times subscription rate. Retail individual investors subscribed 54.96 times, while the qualified institutional buyers' category secured a subscription of 35.86 times.
Amanta Healthcare share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Amanta Healthcare share price opened at ₹135 per share, 7% higher than the issue price of ₹126. On BSE, Amanta Healthcare share price today opened at ₹134 apiece, up 6.3% than the issue price.
“Amanta Healthcare’s upcoming IPO has caught the attention of investors, driven by its solid financial growth and promising market prospects. In the grey market, Amanta Healthcare IPO is witnessing a strong premium, signaling investor confidence and healthy demand ahead of the listing. The high GMP suggests that the market is anticipating positive performance post-listing,” said Jickson Sajee, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.
The company has demonstrated prudent financial management, evidenced by its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6x, reflecting a balanced capital structure and a reduction in debt over recent years. This reduces financial risk, making it an attractive investment option, he added.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +9. This indicates Amanta Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amanta Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹135 apiece, which is 7.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹126 .
According to the analysis of the past 18 sessions of grey market activity, the present GMP ( ₹9) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reached is ₹28, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.