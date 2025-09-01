Live Updates

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. GMP signals over 22% listing gain

Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated1 Sep 2025, 10:19:56 AM IST
Amanta Healthcare IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, September 1 and will close on Wednesday, September 3.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm focusing on the production of parenteral products, is launching its initial public offering today (September 01) with the aim of generating 126 crores, and its shares are set to be listed on the NSE and BSE platforms.

Amanta Healthcare IPO price band has been set between 120 and 126 per equity share, with a face value of 10. Amanta Healthcare IPO includes a fresh issuance of 1 crore equity shares. 

The capital raised through the Amanta Healthcare IPO will be directed towards capital expenditures, with 70 crore allocated for the development of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and 30.13 crore for the establishment of an additional line focused on SVP at the same location. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate needs.

Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the primary lead manager for the book, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the offering.

Established in 1994, Amanta Healthcare focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of sterile liquid formulations and medical devices.

The company's product portfolio includes IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, items for respiratory care, irrigation solutions, and eye lubricants. Amanta utilizes cutting-edge Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies for its packaging operations.

1 Sep 2025, 10:19:56 AM IST

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare IPO booked 25% in just 15 mins

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare IPO was subscribed 25% in just 15 minutes of opening, with bidding led by retail investors and NIIs. The retail portion was booked 40% and the NII segment was subscribed 27%. QIB portion was at nil.

1 Sep 2025, 10:04:46 AM IST

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens for bidding for first day

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare IPO kicked off for bidding on Monday. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm. The issues will close for bidding on Wednesday

1 Sep 2025, 09:49:13 AM IST

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Minerva Capital says investors ‘may subscribe’ to IPO — Here's why

The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 46.6x based on FY25 PAT. Strengths such as an experienced promoter, established market position, large distributor network, and proposed capacity expansion plans along with a diverse product profile are offset by a high debt-to-equity ratio, exposure to intense competition, and susceptibility of operating margins to volatility in packing material prices.

We recommend a ‘May Subscribe’ to this issue.

— Views by Minerva Capital

1 Sep 2025, 09:30:41 AM IST

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Firm raises ₹38 crore anchor investors ahead of IPO

Amanta Healthcare secured 37.80 crore through its anchor book process on August 29, 2025. According to the exchange filing, six investors participated in the anchor book offering.

Here's the list:

1. Bandhan Small Cap Fund

2. Sanshi Fund-1

3. Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund

4. Aarth Growth Fund

5. Sunrise Investment Trust- Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund

6. Finavenue Capital Trust- Finavenue Growth Fund

Amanta Healthcare Limited has allocated a total of 30,00,000Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at 126.

1 Sep 2025, 09:16:48 AM IST

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +28. This indicates Amanta Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of 28 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amanta Healthcare share price was indicated at 154 apiece, which is 22.22% higher than the IPO price of 126 .

Based on the grey market trends from the last ten sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum is 28, according to experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

