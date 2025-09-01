Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. GMP signals over 22% listing gain

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm focusing on the production of parenteral products, is launching its initial public offering today (September 01) with the aim of generating ₹126 crores, and its shares are set to be listed on the NSE and BSE platforms.

Amanta Healthcare IPO price band has been set between ₹120 and ₹126 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. Amanta Healthcare IPO includes a fresh issuance of 1 crore equity shares.

The capital raised through the Amanta Healthcare IPO will be directed towards capital expenditures, with ₹70 crore allocated for the development of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore for the establishment of an additional line focused on SVP at the same location. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate needs.

Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the primary lead manager for the book, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the offering.

Established in 1994, Amanta Healthcare focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of sterile liquid formulations and medical devices.

The company's product portfolio includes IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, items for respiratory care, irrigation solutions, and eye lubricants. Amanta utilizes cutting-edge Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies for its packaging operations.

