Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. GMP signals over 22% listing gain

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm focusing on the production of parenteral products, is launching its initial public offering today (September 01) with the aim of generating ₹126 crores, and its shares are set to be listed on the NSE and BSE platforms.
Amanta Healthcare IPO price band has been set between ₹120 and ₹126 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. Amanta Healthcare IPO includes a fresh issuance of 1 crore equity shares.
The capital raised through the Amanta Healthcare IPO will be directed towards capital expenditures, with ₹70 crore allocated for the development of a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore for the establishment of an additional line focused on SVP at the same location. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate needs.
Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the primary lead manager for the book, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the offering.
Established in 1994, Amanta Healthcare focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of sterile liquid formulations and medical devices.
The company's product portfolio includes IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, items for respiratory care, irrigation solutions, and eye lubricants. Amanta utilizes cutting-edge Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies for its packaging operations.
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare IPO was subscribed 25% in just 15 minutes of opening, with bidding led by retail investors and NIIs. The retail portion was booked 40% and the NII segment was subscribed 27%. QIB portion was at nil.
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1 Live: Amanta Healthcare IPO kicked off for bidding on Monday. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm. The issues will close for bidding on Wednesday
The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 46.6x based on FY25 PAT. Strengths such as an experienced promoter, established market position, large distributor network, and proposed capacity expansion plans along with a diverse product profile are offset by a high debt-to-equity ratio, exposure to intense competition, and susceptibility of operating margins to volatility in packing material prices.
We recommend a ‘May Subscribe’ to this issue.
— Views by Minerva Capital
Amanta Healthcare secured ₹37.80 crore through its anchor book process on August 29, 2025. According to the exchange filing, six investors participated in the anchor book offering.
Here's the list:
1. Bandhan Small Cap Fund
2. Sanshi Fund-1
3. Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund
4. Aarth Growth Fund
5. Sunrise Investment Trust- Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund
6. Finavenue Capital Trust- Finavenue Growth Fund
Amanta Healthcare Limited has allocated a total of 30,00,000Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at ₹ 126.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +28. This indicates Amanta Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹28 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amanta Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹154 apiece, which is 22.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹126 .
Based on the grey market trends from the last ten sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum is ₹28, according to experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
