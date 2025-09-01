Amanta Healthcare IPO: Issue booked 4.6x times on the first day. Check GMP and other details

Amanta Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare sailed through within hours of opening on the first day of the bidding process on Monday, September 1. The IPO closed the first day with strong demand, largely from retail and non-institutional investors.

A positive grey market premium (GMP) also aided investor sentiment.

Investors have till Wednesday to apply for the mainboard issue.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription Status Amanta Healthcare IPO closed with 4.61 times subscription as it garnered bids for 3,22,83,629 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer.

Retail investor part got subscribed 6.71 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) garnered 5.82 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 0.04 times.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹25. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Amanta Healthcare shares could list at ₹151, a premium of 20% over the IPO price.

However, investors must not solely base their decision to invest in the IPO on the GMP. They should also look at the company's fundamentals and consider their risk appetite.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Details Amanta Healthcare IPO, worth ₹126 crore, is entirely a fresh share sale of 1 crore shares. The price band for Amanta Healthcare IPO has been fixed at ₹120 to ₹126 per share.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; funding capital expenditure requirements towards civil construction work, purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; and general corporate purposes.

The minimum lot size for the Amanta Healthcare IPO is 119 shares. Retail investors need to shell out at least ₹14,994 based on the upper price band.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of sterile liquid products - parenteral products, being packed in plastic containers with Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technology.