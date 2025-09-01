Subscribe

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Issue booked 4.6x times on the first day. Check GMP and other details

Amanta Healthcare IPO saw strong demand, closing its first day with 4.61 times subscription. The price band is set at 120-126 per share, aiming to raise 126 crore for new manufacturing lines and corporate purposes. Retail investors need a minimum investment of 14,994.

Saloni Goel
Published1 Sep 2025, 05:17 PM IST
Amanta Healthcare IPO closed with 4.61 times subscription as it garnered bids for 3,22,83,629 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer.
Amanta Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare sailed through within hours of opening on the first day of the bidding process on Monday, September 1. The IPO closed the first day with strong demand, largely from retail and non-institutional investors.

A positive grey market premium (GMP) also aided investor sentiment.

Investors have till Wednesday to apply for the mainboard issue.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription Status

Amanta Healthcare IPO closed with 4.61 times subscription as it garnered bids for 3,22,83,629 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer.

Retail investor part got subscribed 6.71 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) garnered 5.82 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 0.04 times.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today is 25. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Amanta Healthcare shares could list at 151, a premium of 20% over the IPO price.

However, investors must not solely base their decision to invest in the IPO on the GMP. They should also look at the company's fundamentals and consider their risk appetite.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Details

Amanta Healthcare IPO, worth 126 crore, is entirely a fresh share sale of 1 crore shares. The price band for Amanta Healthcare IPO has been fixed at 120 to 126 per share.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; funding capital expenditure requirements towards civil construction work, purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; and general corporate purposes.

The minimum lot size for the Amanta Healthcare IPO is 119 shares. Retail investors need to shell out at least 14,994 based on the upper price band.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of sterile liquid products - parenteral products, being packed in plastic containers with Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technology.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
