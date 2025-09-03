Amanta Healthcare IPO: Issue booked nearly 83 times as of third day. Check GMP and other details

Amanta Healthcare IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare, which opened for bidding on Monday, September 1, closed today, September 3, with a massive demand from all categories of investors.

Amanta Healthcare IPO had sailed through on the first day itself, led by retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription Status Amanta Healthcare IPO was booked 82.58 times at the end of the three-day bidding process, with the issue garnering bids for 57,80,38,335 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer.

The quota for NIIs fetched 36.39 times subscription, while the category for retail investors was subscribed 23.31 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 53 per cent subscription.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP (grey market premium) has seen a decline over the last few days. As of September 3, Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP was ₹8. This means that investors are willing to buy shares of Amanta Healthcare IPO at ₹8 higher than the issue price.

Considering the GMP and issue price, Amanta Healthcare IPO shares could list at ₹134, a premium of 6%.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Details The ₹126 crore Amanta Healthcare IPO is a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. The price range for the offer has been fixed at ₹120-126 per share.

With the closure of the issue today, investor focus will shift to its listing and allotment. Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 4, while the listing is expected on September 9 on BSE and NSE.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; funding capital expenditure requirements towards civil construction work, purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat; and general corporate purposes.

The company is a pharmaceutical manufacturer involved in the development, production, and marketing of a wide range of sterile liquid products, specifically parenteral formulations.

These products are packaged using Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies. The company produces both large volume parenterals (LVPs) and small volume parenterals (SVPs) across six therapeutic segments.

In addition to pharmaceutical products, it also manufactures medical devices.