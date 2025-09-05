Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about the share debut

Amanta Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare Ltd received strong response from investors. Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment has also been finalised, and investors can check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status online.

Market participants now focus on Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date, which is likely September 9. The public issue was open for subscription from September 1 to 3, and Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date was September 4.

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date is likely September 9. The equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the share debut in the stock market, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium for Amanta Healthcare shares. Here’s a look at what Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today signals about the share listing.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today Amanta Healthcare shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a tepid GMP. According to market observers, Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹9 per share. This means that in the grey market, Amanta Healthcare shares are trading higher by ₹9 apiece than their issue price.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹135 apiece, which is at a premium of 7.14% to the issue price of ₹126 per share.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Amanta Healthcare IPO bidding started from Monday, September 1, and ended on Wednesday, September 3. Amanta Healthcare allotment was finalized on September 4, and the IPO listing date is Tuesday, September 9. Amanta Healthcare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Amanta Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹120 to ₹126 per share. The company raised ₹126 crore from the book-build issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore shares.

Amanta Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 82.61 times in total, as per BSE data. The retail segment saw a subscription rate of 54.98 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) segment received 209.42 times subscription, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) had their portion subscribed at 35.86 times.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Amanta Healthcare IPO registrar.