Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Amanta Healthcare IPO Listing: The equity shares of pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare Ltd are set to list in the Indian stock market today after the company’s initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date is today, 9 September 2025.

The public issue was open from September 1 to 3, and the IPO allotment was fixed on September 4. Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date is today, September 9, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the equity shares of Amanta Healthcare Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Amanta Healthcare IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) for the stock. Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today, and experts indicate a muted listing of shares.

Here’s a look at what Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today signals about the share listing.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today Amanta Healthcare shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market. Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹9 per share, market observers said. This means that in the grey market, Amanta Healthcare shares are trading higher by ₹9 apiece than their issue price.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Listing Price Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹135 apiece, which is at a premium of 7.14% to the issue price of ₹126 per share.

Analysts also expect a positive listing for the Amanta Healthcare shares in the Indian stock market today.

“Amanta Healthcare’s upcoming IPO has caught the attention of investors, driven by its solid financial growth and promising market prospects. In the grey market, Amanta Healthcare IPO is witnessing a strong premium, signaling investor confidence and healthy demand ahead of the listing. The high GMP suggests that the market is anticipating positive performance post-listing,” said Jickson Sajee, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

The company has demonstrated prudent financial management, evidenced by its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6x, reflecting a balanced capital structure and a reduction in debt over recent years. This reduces financial risk, making it an attractive investment option, he added.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on Monday, September 1, and ended on Wednesday, September 3. The IPO allotment was finalized on September 4, and the Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date is today, September 9. Amanta Healthcare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹126 crore from the book-build issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore shares. Amanta Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹120 to ₹126 per share.

Amanta Healthcare IPO was subscribed 82.61 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 54.98 times in the retail category, and 209.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 35.86 times subscription.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Amanta Healthcare IPO registrar.