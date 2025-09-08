Amanta Healthcare IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the latest GMP signals

Ahead of Amanta Healthcare’s market debut, investors are closely tracking the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge potential listing gains. The latest GMP offers key signals on where the shares could list when trading begins.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Amanta Healthcare shares are seeing a subdued trend in the unlisted market, with a modest grey market premium (GMP). Market observers noted that the Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP stands at ₹9 per share, indicating that the stock is trading ₹9 higher than its upper issue price in the grey market.

Based on the current GMP, Amanta Healthcare’s estimated listing price is pegged at around ₹135 per share, reflecting a 7.14 percent premium over the issue price of ₹126.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Key Details The IPO was priced in the range of ₹120 to ₹126 per share, and the company successfully raised ₹126 crore through the book-built issue. The entire offering comprised a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares. The lot size for Amanta Healthcare IPO has been fixed at 119 shares, translating to a minimum investment of ₹14,994 for retail investors.

According to BSE data, the IPO was subscribed an impressive 82.61 times overall. The retail investor portion was subscribed 54.98 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment saw a massive 209.42 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed strong interest, with their portion subscribed 35.86 times.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar.

About Amanta Healthcare Founded in December 1994, Amanta Healthcare Limited is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of sterile liquid products. Its key offerings include parenteral products packaged using advanced Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies.

The company’s portfolio spans fluid therapy formulations such as IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, and respiratory care products. In addition, it manufactures irrigation solutions, first-aid products, and eye lubricants under its medical devices division.