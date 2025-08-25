Amanta Healthcare IPO: Price band set at ₹120-126 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Amanta Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹120 to ₹126 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Amanta Healthcare IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, September 1 and will close on Wednesday, September 3. The allocation to anchor investors for the Amanta Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 29.

Advertisement

The floor price and the cap price are 12 times and 12.60 times the face value of the equity shares. Amanta Healthcare IPO lot size is 119 equity shares and in multiples of 119 equity shares thereafter.

Amanta Healthcare IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Amanta Healthcare IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, September 4 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, September 5 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Amanta Healthcare share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 8.

Advertisement

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Molbio Diagnostics files draft papers with Sebi for public issue

Amanta Healthcare IPO details The Amanta Healthcare IPO consists of a fresh issuance of 1 crore equity shares. The funds raised from the Amanta Healthcare IPO will be allocated to capital expenditures, with ₹70 crore designated for establishing a new SteriPort manufacturing line in Hariyala, and ₹30.13 crore for another new line dedicated to SVP at the same site. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors is serving as the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

Company details Founded in 1994, Amanta Healthcare specializes in creating, producing, and selling sterile liquid formulations and medical devices.

Its range of products consists of IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, respiratory care items, irrigation solutions, and eye lubricants. The company employs advanced Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies for its packaging processes.

Advertisement

Amanta distributes over 45 generic products via 320 distributors in India and exports to 21 countries across Africa, Latin America, the UK, and additional regions.

For the fiscal year 2025, Amanta Healthcare reported a revenue of ₹276.09 crore, a slight decrease from ₹281.61 crore in FY24. However, profit after tax skyrocketed by 189% to ₹10.5 crore in FY25, up from ₹3.63 crore the previous year.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is Denis Chem Lab Ltd (with a P/E of 15.92).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.