Ambey Laboratories IPO allotment in focus today: 6 steps to check status; know latest GMP

  • Ambey Laboratories IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Investors can check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd portal. Refund process for unallotted applicants on July 10. Listing date is July 11.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published9 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Ambey Laboratories IPO allotment date: The Ambey Laboratories IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, July 9).
Ambey Laboratories IPO allotment date: The Ambey Laboratories IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, July 9). The investors who applied for the issue can check Ambey Laboratories IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal.

The Ambey Laboratories IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, July 4, and closed on Monday, July 8. Ambey Laboratories IPO subscription status was 173.18 times on the third day of bidding. 

In order to ascertain whether they have received shares, investors may refer to the basis of allotment. The amount of shares that were granted is also displayed in the IPO allotment status.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Wednesday, July 10. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday.

Ambey Laboratories IPO listing date is Thursday, July 11.

Here's how one could do a Ambey Laboratories IPO allotment status check:

Step 1

The Ambey Laboratories IPO registrar's website, https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html, allows you to track the progress of your application if you have submitted one.

Step 2

Pick the initial public offering (IPO) from the Dropbox; the name will only appear once the allocation is complete.

Step 3

Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN option to view the status.

Step 4

Under application type, select ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5

Provide the details for the selected mode.

Step 6

After completing the captcha, click "submit."

Ambey Laboratories IPO GMP today

Ambey Laboratories IPO grey market premium is +35. This indicates Ambey Laboratories share price were trading at a premium of 35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The predicted listing price for Ambey Laboratories' IPO was suggested at 103 per share, which is 51.47% higher than the IPO price of 68, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the present premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Ambey Laboratories IPO details

In order to raise 44.68 crore at the upper cap, the business is launching its first combination book building route IPO of 65,70,000 equity shares at a price of 10. The IPO consists of 3,12,000 shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS) (valued 2.12 crore at the upper cap) and 62,58,000 fresh equity shares (worth 42.56 crore at the highest cap).

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the company's working capital needs as well as other general business objectives.

Quick Track The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., and its lead manager is Finsec Pvt. Ltd. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd. serves as the company's market maker. The company's shares are expected to be listed on NSE Emerge.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

