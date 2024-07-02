Ambey Laboratories IPO price band set at ₹65-68 per share; SME IPO to open on July 4

Ambey Laboratories IPO: Agrochemical products manufacturer Ambey Laboratories Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the primary market this week. Ambey Laboratories IPO will open for subscription on July 4 and close on July 8.

Ambey Laboratories IPO price band has been fixed at ₹65 - ₹68 per share. Ambey Laboratories IPO is an SME IPO wherein the company plans to raise ₹44.68 crore at the upper-end of the price band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 62.58 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹42.56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 3.12 lakh shares worth ₹2.12 crore.

For retail investors, Ambey Laboratories IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required is ₹136,000.

Ambey Laboratories IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on July 9 and the IPO listing date is July 11. The shares of Ambey Laboratories will be listed on NSE SME Emerge.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt. Ltd is the lead manager to the Ambey Laboratories IPO and Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the IPO registrar.

Archit Gupta, Arpit Gupta, Sarina Gupta, and Rishita Gupta are the promoters of Ambey Laboratories Ltd. The promoter holding in the company currently stands at 94.97%, which will get diluted to 69.08% after the IPO.

The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue funds for meeting the working capital requirements of the ongoing business. A small part of the IPO proceeds has also been set aside for general corporate purposes.

Ambey Laboratories was incorporated in 1985 and manufactures agrochemical products for crop protection. It has a manufacturing facility in Behror, Rajasthan. Presently the company manufactures 2,4-D Acid 98% TC, 2,4-D Sodium 95% SP 2,4-D Amine 866 and other specialized agro-chemicals.

In FY23, Ambey Laboratories reported a net profit of ₹4.56 crore and revenue of ₹107.43 crore. Its profit for the ten months ended January 2024 was at ₹6.07 crore, while its revenue for the period was ₹100.43 crore.