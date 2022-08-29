Ameya IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd opened for bidding on 25th August 2022 and its subscription will remain open till 30th August 2022. After day one of bidding, the public issue proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange has been subscribed 15.70 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 27.55 times. The public issue has been offered at a fixed price band of ₹34 per equity share and one lot of Ameya IPO comprises 4,000 company shares. The SME company aims to raise ₹7.14 crore out of which ₹2.04 crore will be raise via offer for sale (OFS).

Here we list out important Ameya IPO details in 10 points:

1] Ameya IPO subscription: The public issue opened for bidding on 25th August and its will remain open for bidding till 30th August 2022.

2] Ameya IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹7.14 crore from its public offer out of which ₹2.04 crore will be raise through OFS.

3] Ameya IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 4,000 company shares.

4] Ameya IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for one lot only.

5] Ameya IPO investment limit: As single bidder can apply for one lot only, the investment limit for an investor is ₹1,36,000 ( ₹34 x 4000).

6] Ameya IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allotment of shares is 5th September 2022.

7] Ameya IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

8] Ameya IPO listing date: The tentative date for Ameya IPO listing is 8th September 2022.

9] Ameya IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 15.70 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 27.55 times.

10] Ameya IPO official registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

Bipin Shirish Pande and Nikhil Shirish Pande are promoters of the company. Currently, promoters holding in the company is 99.99 per cent that will go down to 71.9960 per cent after successful listing of the public issue.