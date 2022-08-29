Ameya IPO: Subscription status, other details in 10 points. Should you apply?

Ameya IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd opened for bidding on 25th August 2022 and its subscription will remain open till 30th August 2022. After day one of bidding, the public issue proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange has been subscribed 15.70 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 27.55 times. The public issue has been offered at a fixed price band of ₹34 per equity share and one lot of Ameya IPO comprises 4,000 company shares. The SME company aims to raise ₹7.14 crore out of which ₹2.04 crore will be raise via offer for sale (OFS).

