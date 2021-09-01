Many brokerages have recommended subscribe to Ami Organics IPO. "The company has shown consistent financial performance with sales growth at CAGR of 19.5% and restated profit after tax growth at CAGR of 52.3% between the Fiscals 2019 and 2021. The financials for 2020-21 doesn’t include revenue from the acquisition of the two plants. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO," domestic brokerage Anand Rathi said.