The price band of the three-day share sale of Ami Organics was fixed at ₹603-610 per share. The public issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6,059,600 shares by promoter and existing shareholders. The company will utilise ₹140 crore from the IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain debt and ₹90 crore for funding working capital requirements.