AMIC Forging IPO allotment status: AMIC Forging IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the AMIC Forging IPO allotment status on the AMIC Forging IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The tentative AMIC Forging IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, December 11 on BSE SME. But it seems that the company has switched to T+3 norms; the above date will mostly get preponed.

If you have applied for the AMIC Forging IPO, you can check your AMIC Forging IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the AMIC Forging IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- AMIC Forging IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "AMIC Forging IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your AMIC Forging IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

How to check AMIC Forging IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE link directly at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose ‘AMIC Forging IPO’

Step 3

Enter the application number for the AMIC Forging IPO or your PAN details.

Step 4

Select the "I'm not a robot" button

Step 5

After that, click "Submit."

AMIC Forging IPO GMP today

AMIC Forging Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +113, similar to previous four sessions. This indicated AMIC Forging today is trading at a premium of ₹113 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of AMIC Forging share price was indicated at ₹239 apiece, which is 89.68% higher than the IPO price of ₹126.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

