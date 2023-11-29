AMIC Forging Limited IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
AMIC Forging Limited IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹121 to ₹126. Minimum bid is for 1000 shares. AMIC Forging Limited IPO, worth ₹34.80 crore, is a fresh issue of 2,762,000 equity shares.
AMIC Forging Limited IPO has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, November 29), and will close on Friday, December 1. AMIC Forging Limited IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹121 to ₹126. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each.
