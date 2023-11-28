AMIC Forging Limited IPO opens tomorrow, price band set at ₹121 -126 per share
AMIC Forging Limited IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 29, and will close on Friday, December 1. AMIC Forging Limited IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹121 to ₹126. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each.
