AMIC Forging shares list with 90% premium at ₹239.40 apiece on BSE SME
AMIC Forging IPO was an SME IPO which was launched on November 29 and ended on December 1. The company raised ₹34.80 crore from the initial public offer (IPO).
AMIC Forging Ltd, the manufacturer of forged components, made a bumper stock market debut on Wednesday. AMIC Forging shares were listed at ₹239.40 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of ₹126 per share.
