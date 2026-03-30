Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of FMCG products exporter Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd received strong subscription despite weak sentiments in the Indian stock market. The focus now shifts towards Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 30 March 2026.

The public issue was open from March 24 to March 27. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment date is likely today, March 30, and the IPO listing date is April 2. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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The company will fix Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on April 1 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO registrar.

In order to do Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status online.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

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Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP Today Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹3 apiece than their issue price.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹215 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.42% to the IPO price of ₹212 per share.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) operates a fully integrated business model for processing and exporting basmati rice right from procurement, aging, milling, grading and packaging.

The mainboard IPO commenced on March 24, Tuesday, and concluded on March 27, Friday. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment date is likely today, March 30, Monday, while the IPO listing date is April 2, Thursday. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band was set at ₹201 to ₹212 per share. The company raised ₹440 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 2.08 crore equity shares.

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The company plans to utilize fresh issue proceeds towards funding of its working capital requirements which will aid the company’s growth.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO was subscribed 3.23 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 1.36 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 12.71 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.11 times subscription.