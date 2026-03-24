Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 27 March 2026. The company has declared the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band at ₹201 to ₹212 per share. The company aims to raise ₹440 crore through its initial public offering by issuing fresh shares. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market today. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market today. This means the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹7.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO subscription status By 1:27 PM on the first day of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 0.63 times, the retail portion was booked 0.19 times, and the NII segment was filled 2.57 times.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO details Here we list out important Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO details:

1] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market today.

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2] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band: The company has declared the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band at ₹201 to ₹212 per share.

3] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO date: The public issue opened on 24 March 2026 and will remain open until 27 March 2026.

4] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO lot size: A bidder shall be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the initial issue comprises 70 company shares.

5] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment date: The most likely CMPDI IPO allotment date is 28 March 2026. However, due to Saturday falling on 28 March 2026, the company may delay the share allotment for Monday, i.e. 30 March 2026.

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6] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the mainboard IPO.

7] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO lead managers: Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services have been appointed lead managers of the IPO.

8] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO listing date: The most likely share listing date is 2 April 2026.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO review: Apply or not? 10] Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, SBI Capital Securities said, "At the upper price band of ₹212, the company is valued at FY25/1HFY26. Annualised PE of 36.1x/22.6x on post-issue capital. ACJKEL has reported a faster CAGR of 23.3%/43.3%/86.5 % for Revenue/EBITDA/PAT, respectively, over the FY23-25 period. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue at the cut-off price for a long-term investment horizon."

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On whether one should apply to this IPO, the Swastika Investmart report says, “Revenue has grown from ₹1,317.86 Crore (FY23) to ₹2,004.03 Crore (FY25), and net profit has nearly doubled in one year ( ₹30 Crore → ₹61 Crore), showing solid business momentum. At a pre-IPO P/E of 28.86x, the company is trading at a premium to all listed peers. ROCE of just 9.16% is relatively low for a capital-light rice processing business, indicating the company isn't generating strong returns on the capital deployed.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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