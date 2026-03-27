Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 3: Issue booked 1.9 times so far; GMP, subscriptions status, apply or not on last day

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of FMCG products exporter Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd has entered into its last day of bidding today, 27 March 2026. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO has been fully subscribed so far.

The public issue commenced on March 24, Tuesday, and will close today, March 27, Friday. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO allotment date is likely March 30, Monday, while the IPO listing date is April 2, Thursday. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band is set at ₹201 to ₹212 per share, and the IPO lot size is 70 shares. The company aims to raise ₹440 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 2.08 crore equity shares.

The company plans to utilize fresh issue proceeds towards funding of its working capital requirements which will aid the company’s growth.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO registrar.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Subscription Status Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO was subscribed 1.88 times till 11:40 AM on Friday, the last day of the bidding process, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 79%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 6.83 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 90% subscription.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP Today Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. According to experts, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹7 apiece than their issue price.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹219 apiece, which is at a premium of 3.30% to the IPO price of ₹212 per share.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Review: Should you apply? Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) operates a fully integrated business model for processing and exporting basmati rice right from procurement, aging, milling, grading and packaging.

“At the upper price band of ₹212, the company is valued at FY25/1HFY26 Annualized PE of 36.1x/22.6x on post issue capital. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar has reported faster Revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 23.3%, 43.3% and 86.5%, respectively between FY23-25 period. We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price for long-term investment horizon,” said SBI Securities.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi noted that at the upper price band, the company is valued at 36.1x FY25 earnings and 16.9x its FY26 earnings P/E (annualized), implying a post-issue market cap of ₹2,195.3 crore.

“The company plans to scale up its brand-building and marketing efforts to capitalize on the ongoing shift towards organized and branded players in the basmati rice segment. It plans to expand its presence across India, focusing on deeper penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 cities, which offer strong growth potential driven by rising incomes and increasing demand for branded food products,” the brokerage house said.

Considering these factors, Anand Rathi said Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO appears fully valued and rated “Subscribe – Long Term”.