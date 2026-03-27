Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 1.47x so far. Check GMP, review. Apply or not?

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of basmati rice exporter Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) saw a subscription rate of 1.47 times by the second day of bidding on Wednesday, March 25. On Monday, March 23, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd raised ₹60 crore from anchor investors. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP is ₹8.

The IPO for the company is set to close on March 27. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band has been established between ₹201 and ₹212 per share, giving the company a valuation of ₹2,200 crore.

Based in Haryana, the company's IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) portion included.

Recognized for its "Aeroplane" basmati rice brand, the company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to meet its working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

(Stay tuned for more updates)