IPOs Today LIVE: Sai, Amir Chand, Powerica, to CMPDI IPO open today. GMP, subscription status, price band. Apply or not?

The primary market is witnessing a busy week with multiple IPOs opening simultaneously, including Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Powerica Ltd, and Sai Parenteral's Ltd, along with the ongoing Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) issue.

The Amir Chand IPO, a ₹440 crore fresh issue, opened on March 24 and will close on March 27, reflecting moderate investor interest amid muted grey market signals. Sai Parenteral’s IPO, also open during the same period, is a pharma offering with a price band of ₹372– ₹392 per share.

Powerica IPO has also opened for subscription with limited grey market traction. Meanwhile, CMPDI IPO, which opened on March 20 and closes on March 24, has seen steady interest, supported by its strong parentage and sector positioning.

Overall, the clustered IPO activity reflects active primary market participation, though sentiment remains cautious.

IPO GMPs

Market sentiment in the grey market remains largely subdued. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO is commanding a modest GMP of around ₹6, indicating a mild listing premium of about 3%. Powerica’s GMP has weakened sharply to near zero (earlier ₹6– ₹7 range), reflecting soft investor appetite, while Sai Parenteral’s IPO is also trading at a flat GMP of ₹0, signaling muted expectations. Meanwhile, CMPDI IPO is quoting at just around Re 1 premium (~0.6%), indicating limited listing gains.