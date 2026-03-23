Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: GMP to price band — 10 key things to know ahead of offer launch on Tuesday

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: In a busy week for the primary market, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's initial public offering (IPO) will hit Dalal Street on Tuesday, March 24. The offer is already witnessing some trend in the grey market, contrary to the ongoing trend and despite the stock market selloff.

The IPO of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products in India, is among the three public offers opening for bidding tomorrow. At the same time, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO will enter its third and final day of bidding.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: 10 key things to know Ahead of the offer launch, here are key things about Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO that investors must know:

1. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO dates Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, March 24 and close for bidding on March 27. The allotment is expected to be finalised on March 30, with the tentative listing date set as April 2.

2. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band The price band for Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO is fixed at ₹201 to ₹212 per share, with the company looking to raise ₹440 crore at the upper end of the price band.

3. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO offer structure The offer is entirely a fresh issue of 2.08 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, suggesting that all proceeds from the IPO will be received by the company.

4. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO objective The company plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs and to meet general corporate purposes.

5. Financials see strong growth Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's net profit nearly doubled to ₹60.8 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹30.40 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue growth was also notable as the topline rose to ₹2001.6 crore from ₹1549.5 crore on a year-on-year basis.

6. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO has been steady since the last few sessions, according to Investorgain.com. On Monday, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP is trading at ₹6. This means shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar are trading at ₹218 in the grey market, a premium of nearly 3%.

Shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar are slated to list on both BSE and NSE.

7. About the company Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar is a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products in India. It caters to domestic and export markets, with a significant exposure to the Middle East. It operates two processing facilities, one in Punjab and another in Haryana.

8. Industry overview In the RHP, CARE Report said that India's agricultural landscape is characterised by the cultivation of a wide range of crops, catering to both domestic consumption and international trade. Among these crops, rice holds a significant share of 35%, with substantial acreage

dedicated to its cultivation. Additionally, India is a major player in the global rice market as an exporter. Basmati rice, famous for its aroma and long grains, is one of the most prized varieties, with significant exports.

9. Risks to the company The company has a high debt-equity ratio and incurred indebtedness. An inability to comply with repayment and other covenants could adversely affect our business. Moreover, a significant portion of its income is derived from the export of basmati rice, which may be dependent on the policies passed by the GoI and the governments of the countries where we export, and any unfavourable change in such policies may adversely affect our business.

Lastly, it also faces customer concentration risk. In the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company derived 45.03% of the revenue from operations from the top 10 customers, 28.92% of revenue from op five customers, with the single largest customer contributing to 9.35%.