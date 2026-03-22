Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO to open on Tuesday: 10 key things to know from RHP

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) will open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 24, and will remain open until Friday, March 27. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 30. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday, April 1, while those who fail to receive the allotment will receive a refund on the same day.

The Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO price band has been fixed at ₹201 to ₹212 per equity share.

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The IPO is witnessing muted response in the grey market, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares suggests the stock may see a flattish listing. As per grey market sources, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares were available at a premium of ₹6 in grey markets on Friday, indicating the potential of a 3% listing gain.

The stock will debut on the NSE and the BSE on Thursday, April 2.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: 10 key things from RHP Here are the 10 key things that investors should know about the issue from the RHP:

1. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO details The book build issue is a fresh issue of about 2.08 crore shares, aimed at raising ₹440 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component in the issue.

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2. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO book-running lead managers and registrar Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO.

3. Objects of the offer The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to fund its working capital requirements, while some parts of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

4. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar business overview The company is a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products, including aata, maida, sooji, besan, salt and sugar, in India.

The company markets its products under its flagship registered and trademarked brand “AEROPLANE”, with more than 40 different sub-brands for various products, including “Aeroplane La-Taste”, “Aeroplane Classic”, “Ali Baba”, “World Cup” and “Jet”.

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As per the RHP, as of the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, it has registered 100 trademarks, including 70 trademarks in India and 30 trademarks across 26 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, and 22 copyrights in India.

5. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's financial performance As per the RHP, the company's profit has seen sustained growth over the last few years.

In FY23, the company's profit was ₹174.96 million, which rose to ₹304.05 million in FY24 and to ₹608.22 million in FY25. For the first six months in FY26, the company's profit was ₹486.54 million.

Revenue from operations also grew gradually. From ₹13,158.48 million in FY23, it grew to ₹15,495.24 million in FY24, and to ₹20,016.47 million in FY25. For the six month-period, ended September 30, 2025, the company's revenue was ₹10,212.46 million, as per the RHP.

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6. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's promoters The promoters of the company are Jagdish Kumar Suri, Rahul Suri, and Ramnika Suri. As on the date of the RHP, promoters cumulatively held 81,280,200 shares of face value ₹10 each, representing 98.17% of the pre-issue issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the company.

7. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's management The company's board comprises six directors, including two executive directors, one non-executive non-independent woman director and three independent directors, including one independent woman director.

Jagdish Kumar Suri, 76, is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

8. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's peers As per the RHP, LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, GRM Overseas, and Sarveshwar Foods are some of the listed peers of the company.

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9. Rice industry overview The RHP highlights that the rice industry in India is a crucial component of the country's agricultural sector, economy, and food security. India is a major player in the global rice market as an exporter. In India's agricultural landscape, rice holds a significant share of 35%, followed by wheat with a share of 22% and coarse cereals with a share of 17%.

10. Capital-intensive business is a key risk As per the RHP, high working capital requirements during peak season result in elevated borrowings. Any acceleration of repayment obligations or a withdrawal or reduction of sanctioned limits by lenders could adversely impact the company's financial condition.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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