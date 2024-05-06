Amkay Products IPO allotment to be finalised today; Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status
Amkay Products IPO allotment status can be checked online through the IPO registrar’s website. Amkay Products IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Amkay Products IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amkay Products Ltd received robust demand from investors across categories. As the offer has been concluded, investors now wait for Amkay Products IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
